Eric Gordon receiving significant trade interest

If you’re wondering about a player who could be traded ahead of the March 25 deadline, look no further than Eric Gordon.

Gordon is a scorer off the bench and somewhat of an unnecessary luxury item for a team like Houston, which has dwindling hopes of making the playoffs.

Appearing on “SportsCenter” Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said there is a great deal of trade interest in Gordon.

There is a 'great deal' of interest in Eric Gordon around the league, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/gyds32BsVA — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 4, 2021

Gordon has been with the Rockets since the 2016-2017 season. He signed a 4-year, $75.6 million contract extension with the team prior to the start of last season. That was back when Houston still had James Harden, Mike D’Antoni and Daryl Morey. Now none of them remain, and the team is in rebuilding mode.

The Rockets would almost certainly be willing to deal Gordon. They likely would have no trouble finding someone interested in a player averaging 17.8 points per game this season.

Photo: All-Pro Reels via CC BY-SA 2.0