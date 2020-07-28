Eric Gordon getting X-rays after injuring ankle in scrimmage

Eric Gordon is getting X-rays on his ankle after suffering an injury during the Houston Rockets’ scrimmage against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Gordon threw a pass inside and his left foot landed on Boston’s Vincent Poirier, causing it to roll. Gordon had to be carried off the floor. Here is video:

Eric Gordon was carried to the locker room after apparently injuring his left ankle. pic.twitter.com/xtX2gDvFcU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 29, 2020

The 31-year-old guard has played off the bench during his career, but the Rockets were committed to starting him in the NBA restart. He has had a down season, shooting a career-worst 37 percent from the field and averaging 14.5 points per game.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year lost some weight during the NBA hiatus in hopes of reducing his injury risk. But there isn’t much to do about a freak occurrence like this one.

The Rockets are set to play their first game of the NBA Restart on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks.