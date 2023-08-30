NBA referee Eric Lewis makes decision on future amid burner account investigation

NBA referee Eric Lewis has made a decision on his future after being investigated over an alleged burner account last season.

Lewis has informed the NBA that he is retiring, the league said in a statement Wednesday. As a result, the league’s ongoing investigation into his social media activity has concluded.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ThEXZZcrl7 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) August 30, 2023

While we have no way of knowing for sure if Lewis was considering retirement all along, it’s hard to see this as fully voluntary. Lewis’ alleged account, which defended the referee from critics, was pretty embarrassing for the league and garnered a lot of unwanted attention, even from some players.

Lewis was one of the NBA’s top officials late in his career. A 19-year veteran, he had worked four straight NBA Finals before being left off the crew in 2023 due to the ongoing investigation.