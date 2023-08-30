 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 30, 2023

NBA referee Eric Lewis makes decision on future amid burner account investigation

August 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Referee Eric Lewis looking ahead

Feb 8, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA referee Eric Lewis (42) stands on the court in the third quarter of a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

NBA referee Eric Lewis has made a decision on his future after being investigated over an alleged burner account last season.

Lewis has informed the NBA that he is retiring, the league said in a statement Wednesday. As a result, the league’s ongoing investigation into his social media activity has concluded.

While we have no way of knowing for sure if Lewis was considering retirement all along, it’s hard to see this as fully voluntary. Lewis’ alleged account, which defended the referee from critics, was pretty embarrassing for the league and garnered a lot of unwanted attention, even from some players.

Lewis was one of the NBA’s top officials late in his career. A 19-year veteran, he had worked four straight NBA Finals before being left off the crew in 2023 due to the ongoing investigation.

Article Tags

Eric Lewis
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus