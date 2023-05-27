LeBron James sends cryptic tweet about Eric Lewis burner account rumor

LeBron James appears to be taking a particular interest in the claims regarding NBA referee Eric Lewis’ alleged burner account.

The league is investigating a Twitter account that had a number of ties to Lewis’ personal information and spent significant time defending the official. The alleged account quickly went viral and attracted significant interest online.

On Saturday, James ensured the account will get even more interest when he asked his Twitter followers about what supposedly happened.

This Eric Lewis 💩 true??? 🤨 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 27, 2023

Any NBA player would probably have some interest in learning why a longtime NBA referee would be so preoccupied with defending himself on social media. James also has his own vested interest, as Lewis was the crew chief in a game earlier this season that led to one of the more baffling non-calls all year.

It is anyone’s guess what the league might do if it determines that Lewis was actually using this account. Regardless, it’s not a good look for anyone involved.