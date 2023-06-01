NBA announces decision on Eric Lewis amid burner account investigation

Veteran referee Eric Lewis’ season is officially over.

The NBA revealed on Thursday the list of officials who will be working the Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets Finals series. Lewis was not included on the list of 12 total referees in the Finals rotation. Here is the complete list.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/kBtfxReXWo — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) June 1, 2023

The exclusion of Lewis was no coincidence.

“Regarding Eric Lewis and the social media posts, we are continuing to review the matter and he will not be working the Finals,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement, per veteran basketball writer Marc Stein.

Lewis, a 19-year officiating veteran who had worked the NBA Finals for the last four years in a row, is being investigated for his alleged use of a Twitter burner account to defend himself online. He may be facing discipline for making unauthorized public comments on NBA officiating. You can read more about the burner account saga here.

The Lewis situation has drawn widespread public scrutiny and mockery, even from some NBA players. It is probably a good call on the part of the league to bench him for the Finals and eliminate any potential distractions that Lewis’ presence would create right now.