Thursday, June 1, 2023

NBA announces decision on Eric Lewis amid burner account investigation

June 1, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Referee Eric Lewis looking ahead

Feb 8, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA referee Eric Lewis (42) stands on the court in the third quarter of a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran referee Eric Lewis’ season is officially over.

The NBA revealed on Thursday the list of officials who will be working the Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets Finals series. Lewis was not included on the list of 12 total referees in the Finals rotation. Here is the complete list.

The exclusion of Lewis was no coincidence.

“Regarding Eric Lewis and the social media posts, we are continuing to review the matter and he will not be working the Finals,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement, per veteran basketball writer Marc Stein.

Lewis, a 19-year officiating veteran who had worked the NBA Finals for the last four years in a row, is being investigated for his alleged use of a Twitter burner account to defend himself online. He may be facing discipline for making unauthorized public comments on NBA officiating. You can read more about the burner account saga here.

The Lewis situation has drawn widespread public scrutiny and mockery, even from some NBA players. It is probably a good call on the part of the league to bench him for the Finals and eliminate any potential distractions that Lewis’ presence would create right now.

