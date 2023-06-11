Erik Spoelstra has funny comment about Conor McGregor’s Heat mascot incident

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is quite proud of the team’s mascot after a Conor McGregor punch sent the man in the costume to the emergency room.

Spoelstra was asked about Burnie, who engaged in a stunt with McGregor during Game 4 that wound up going a bit too far (video here). The Heat coach was impressed with what he called Burnie’s “Miami Heat toughness,” and that his only complaint was that Burnie did not throw the first punch.

Spoelstra’s praises toughness of Burnie to take a punch from Conor McGregor. Says Burnie should have thrown first. “That’s Miami Heat toughness.” — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) June 11, 2023

Burnie might wish he punched first. He wound up in the ER, though it sounds like the man in the costume is doing much better now.

The Heat could use any rallying figure they can get now that they are trailing the Denver Nuggets 3-1 in the NBA Finals. The circumstances have not dented their confidence, but they’ll have to win on the road if we are to see Burnie’s triumphant return in Game 6.