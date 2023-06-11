 Skip to main content
Erik Spoelstra has funny comment about Conor McGregor’s Heat mascot incident

June 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Erik Spoelstra looking on

Nov 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during a break as they take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is quite proud of the team’s mascot after a Conor McGregor punch sent the man in the costume to the emergency room.

Spoelstra was asked about Burnie, who engaged in a stunt with McGregor during Game 4 that wound up going a bit too far (video here). The Heat coach was impressed with what he called Burnie’s “Miami Heat toughness,” and that his only complaint was that Burnie did not throw the first punch.

Burnie might wish he punched first. He wound up in the ER, though it sounds like the man in the costume is doing much better now.

The Heat could use any rallying figure they can get now that they are trailing the Denver Nuggets 3-1 in the NBA Finals. The circumstances have not dented their confidence, but they’ll have to win on the road if we are to see Burnie’s triumphant return in Game 6.

