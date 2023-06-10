Heat mascot lands in ER after taking punch from Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor appears to have gone a little overboard with his bit at the Miami Heat game on Friday.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Saturday that the man playing Burnie, the mascot of the Heat, landed in the emergency room after taking a punch from McGregor the night before. Amick says that the man was taken to the ER of a nearby hospital for treatment following the blow. Fortunately, the man was just given pain medication by the doctor and has since been sent home. He is now said to be doing well, the report adds.

The incident occurred during a timeout in the third quarter of the eventual 109-94 loss by the Heat to the Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center in Miami. Burnie came out for a bit with the UFC star McGregor, who was promoting his pain relief spray, and McGregor (ironically) inflicted some pain on the mascot. The former two-division champ did not hold back as he hit Burnie with a brutal left-handed shot (and added in a second left when the mascot had already hit the floor). You can see the video of the incident here.

The 34-year-old McGregor hasn’t fought at all since losing to Dustin Poirier by TKO in July 2021 (after a McGregor leg injury forced a doctor stoppage). Perhaps he was just hankering to punch somebody again, mascot or not.