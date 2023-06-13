Erik Spoelstra explains why Tyler Herro did not play in decisive Game 5

Tyler Herro being cleared to play in Game 5 of the Finals ended up being something of fool’s gold. Now Erik Spoelstra is offering an explanation.

The Miami Heat guard Herro was expected to play in Monday’s showdown against the Denver Nuggets, having been upgraded to questionable before the game. Herro went through the pregame warmups and was dressed in uniform for the first time since breaking his hand nearly two months ago. But the game came and went without Herro seeing the floor at all (as the Heat suffered a season-ending 94-89 loss).

After the defeat, the Heat coach Spoelstra was asked why Herro did not play.

“I’ll probably have to wrestle with that all summer,” said Spoelstra, per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. [Putting Herro into that kind of physicality would have been] a tough thing for a guy that’s been out for two months and hasn’t had any kind of ramp-up. But that won’t save me from thinking about that the next few weeks.”

The Heat, who held Denver well below their historic offensive averages for the most of the series but faltered offensively themselves, really could have used Herro’s one-on-one shot-making ability. Spoelstra also ran with a long rotation on Monday night, playing ten guys (none of whom where Herro).

But indeed, Herro didn’t make sense situationally in Game 5, a tough defensive slog where intense races up the floor in transition and helter-skelter scrums for the ball were the norm. Dropping Herro, a guy who hadn’t played a second of competitive basketball in months, into that atmosphere (in very high altitude, no less) would have been untenable. It is especially so when you consider that the reporting around Herro’s status made it sound like he was just attempting a return rather than actually being ready for it.

The 23-year-old Herro, signed through 2027, may very well be back in a featured role for the Heat next season (particularly with Max Strus and Gabe Vincent set to be free agents). But Herro, whom Miami made it to the Finals without, could also foreseeably be trade fodder for a big star (like this guy).