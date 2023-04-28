Erik Spoelstra was shocked by 1 decision from Bucks

Erik Spoelstra apparently was left shocked by one decision made by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks did not call a timeout after Jimmy Butler made his spectacular shot with 0.5 seconds left in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Wednesday night. Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer later admitted he made a mistake by not calling timeout to advance the ball and give his team a shot to break the 118 tie.

The Bucks ended up losing 128-126 in overtime to end their season.

Max Strus, who had 8 points and 8 rebounds in the game, spoke on the “Dan LeBatard Show” Thursday and said they were all surprised that the Bucks didn’t call timeout.

“Honestly, we were all questioning it…[Erik Spoelstra] came into the huddle and he was like ‘they didn’t call a timeout, what are they doing?'”

Maybe the Bucks were just so stunned that Butler made the shot that they forgot to keep coaching. Some of the bad decisions, coupled with the team’s early exit, has Budenholzer’s job on the line.