Mike Budenholzer could be fired by Bucks after first round upset?

The Milwaukee Bucks fell victim to a shocking upset in the Eastern Conference first round against the Miami Heat, and that outcome could apparently cost coach Mike Budenholzer his job.

In an appearance on Bally Sports’ “The Rally,” Shams Charania of The Athletic said there is significant uncertainty about Budenholzer’s future with the Bucks. Though Budenholzer led the team to a championship in 2021, the organization is troubled by some of the mistakes and the lack of adjustments that were made against Miami.

“Coach Mike Budenholzer’s status as head coach of this team is very much shaky. There are questions about the organization, locker room, throughout this franchise about his status moving forward,” Charania said. “The lack of adjustments, particularly defensively against Jimmy Butler — we saw Giannis Antetokounmpo postgame last night speak to the adjustment aspect of it and how he felt they did not make adjustments. For your best player, your franchise cornerstone, to say that is pretty damning and pretty direct.”

Charania added that there were other issues with Budenholzer, including his game management, which was a major issue in Game 5. In addition, there is apparently some organizational frustration with how Budenholzer handled veteran forward Jae Crowder, who played just 10.3 minutes per game in the playoffs after the Bucks gave up five second-round picks to acquire him in February.

Budenholzer still has two years and $16 million remaining on his contract.

Ultimately, while Budenholzer’s record is good, the Bucks needed to go further than they did with the roster they have. Combine that with some murmurs of discontent and they might feel the need to upgrade to try to maximize their chances of winning more titles.