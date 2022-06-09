Draymond Green’s wife complains about Celtics fans

Draymond Green’s wife has joined the chorus of people associated with the Golden State Warriors unhappy with how Boston Celtics fans treated players during Wednesday’s NBA Finals Game 3.

Green was the subject of profane chanting by Celtics fans during Game 3 (video here). The chants got the attention of a number of Warriors players, as well as family members sitting in the stands.

Green’s wife Hazel Renee was angry at how Celtics fans behaved, and was also critical of the NBA for failing to enforce its code of conduct. In a social media post, she complained about fans being “allowed to chant obscenities at players” without receiving any punishment, especially with kids at the game. She also added that Warriors fans “would never.”

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, took to Instagram to call out Celtics fans for their ‘F**k you Draymond’ chants as well as calling him a ‘b**ch’ and a ‘motherf**ker’ in front of her kids. pic.twitter.com/v3E7kajQDL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 9, 2022

Green’s coach and one of his teammates had a similar take on the chanting. Green, for what it’s worth, mostly shrugged it off when he was asked about it following the Warriors’ loss.

On one hand, vulgar chants like the one Celtics fans used are not necessarily something one would want their kids hearing at a game. Renee is also correct that this would theoretically violate the NBA’s fan code of conduct, though this sort of foul language rarely actually gets anyone in trouble at a game.

On the other hand, Green embraces this sort of attention. He’s a lightning rod of criticism from rival fans, and he usually relishes the villain role in opposing arenas. Green himself said he expected the reaction he got, after all.

Green isn’t even the first player in the postseason to get this sort of treatment from opposing fans. In that case, the player and his teammates actually made the most of it and basically embraced the hate. Green and the Warriors might be better off doing the same, whether that expectation is fair or not.