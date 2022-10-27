ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins roasts Steve Nash over ejection

Steve Nash was ejected for the first time in his coaching career, and Kendrick Perkins was right there with a zinger.

Nash was ejected during the third quarter of his Brooklyn Nets’ 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Nash seemed upset over a no-call and blew up on the refs after being called for a technical foul, leading to his ejection.

Nash had a crazy look in his eyes during the ejection, which led to some negative attention. Some also took the opportunity to take a shot at Nash.

Perk, an analyst for ESPN, zinged the Nets coach.

Steve Nash think he’s slick… getting ejected on purpose so that he wouldn’t have to make adjustments in the 4th. Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 27, 2022

“Steve Nash think he’s slick… getting ejected on purpose so that he wouldn’t have to make adjustments in the 4th. Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on,” Perk wrote.

That’s pretty funny.

Perkins was obviously teasing Nash, but some liked the passion the coach showed.

The Nets are now 1-3 to start the season. Given how star player Kevin Durant reportedly feels about Nash, it’s safe to say the coach is on the hot seat and feeling the fire.