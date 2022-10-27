 Skip to main content
Steve Nash had a crazy look in his eyes during ejection

October 26, 2022
by Larry Brown
Steve Nash had a crazy look in his eyes during his ejection from Wednesday night’s Brooklyn Nets game at the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nash was complaining after Wesley Matthews missed a 3-point attempt in the third quarter.

Nash received a technical foul immediately, and then got ejected.

The Nets coach was heated. He seemed to take issue with Giannis Antetokounmpo getting away with what he felt should have been an offensive foul call on the possession.

This marked the first time Nash was ejected during his coaching career. He was ejected twice as a player.

The crazy thing is how wild Nash looked during the ejection. His eyes were bugging out of his head.

Nash has never looked so angry.

Steve Nash
