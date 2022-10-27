Steve Nash had a crazy look in his eyes during ejection

Steve Nash had a crazy look in his eyes during his ejection from Wednesday night’s Brooklyn Nets game at the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nash was complaining after Wesley Matthews missed a 3-point attempt in the third quarter.

Nash received a technical foul immediately, and then got ejected.

The Nets coach was heated. He seemed to take issue with Giannis Antetokounmpo getting away with what he felt should have been an offensive foul call on the possession.

Steve Nash was ejected from Nets-Bucks after receiving his second tech. pic.twitter.com/CWnlyFBIEr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 27, 2022

This marked the first time Nash was ejected during his coaching career. He was ejected twice as a player.

The crazy thing is how wild Nash looked during the ejection. His eyes were bugging out of his head.

Steve Nash with murder in his eyes 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ummty3TIbO — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) October 27, 2022

Steve Nash was ejected for the first time as a head coach… safe to say he was not impressed. 😯 pic.twitter.com/JdP9U5FI2U — theScore (@theScore) October 27, 2022

Steve Nash got the crazy eyes after that tech pic.twitter.com/f2FAx6VB1v — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 27, 2022

Nash has never looked so angry.