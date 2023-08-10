ESPN reportedly chooses new NBA Finals host

ESPN has made yet another major change to its NBA coverage.

Malika Andrews will replace Mike Greenberg as the lead host of ESPN’s NBA Finals coverage, according Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Greenberg has hosted the show for the past two years but came to a mutual agreement with ESPN that he should leave “NBA Countdown” due to his busy schedule. The 56-year-old had some health issues earlier this year.

Andrews has hosted “NBA Countdown” for the past two seasons, but Greenberg hosted the prime-time editions of the show. That includes the NBA Finals pregame show on ESPN/ABC. Andrews will now step into that role while also continuing as the regular host of “NBA Countdown.” The 28-year-old will still host the daily “NBA Today” show on ESPN as well.

Andrews had previously been the sideline reporter during the NBA Finals in the wake of the drama that unfolded between Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor. Both Nichols and Taylor have since left ESPN.