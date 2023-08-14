ESPN reveals its No. 2 NBA announcing team

ESPN on Monday revealed its broadcasting plans for the 2023-2024 NBA season, which included the announcement of its No. 2 NBA announcing team.

ESPN made waves when they fired Jeff Van Gundy and later let go of Mark Jackson from their No. 1 announcing team. They retained Mike Breen as their lead announcer and are surrounding him with Doris Burke and Doc Rivers to form their new No. 1 announcing team.

The company’s new No. 2 announcing team will feature Ryan Ruocco in a play-by-play role, along with analysts JJ Redick and Richard Jefferson.

Jefferson signed a multi-year contract extension with ESPN that will see him do more color commentatary on games.

In addition to Breen and Ruocco, Mark Jones and Dave Pasch will serve as ESPN’s NBA TV play-by-play announcers. Hubie Brown will be back as an analyst, and the network has also added former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers to work as a member of their “Countdown” team.

Redick is an emerging personality with ESPN and began with them after retiring from the NBA in 2021. Jefferson began broadcasting in 2018 after retiring from the NBA the same year. Both are becoming top personalities for ESPN.