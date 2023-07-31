Mark Jackson leaving ESPN after big demotion

Mark Jackson lost his spot on ESPN’s NBA broadcast team, and now he is out at the network entirely.

Jackson confirmed to NBA insider Peter Vecsey that he has been let go by ESPN. Jackson had two years remaining on his contract.

This just in: Mark Jackson told me he was let go by ESPN. He had two years left on his contract. Jeff Van Gundy was let go weeks ago. Doc Rivers and Doris Burke are now Mike Breen’s partners… — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) July 31, 2023

The move comes the same day it was reported that ESPN was finalizing Doris Burke and Doc Rivers as Mike Breen’s new partners on the network’s lead NBA broadcast team. That amounted to a demotion for Jackson, prompting reports that he could either drop down to the second broadcast team or leave the network entirely. The choice may have fallen to Jackson, who simply may have declined the chance to keep broadcasting on the B-team.

ESPN apparently did not think the chemistry between Burke and Jackson would have been good enough, even though Jackson apparently had some fans within ESPN. He has still looked into a return to coaching, so he may pursue that more aggressively now.