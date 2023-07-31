 Skip to main content
Mark Jackson leaving ESPN after big demotion

July 31, 2023
by Grey Papke
Feb 23, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN broadcast commentator Mark Jackson during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Jackson lost his spot on ESPN’s NBA broadcast team, and now he is out at the network entirely.

Jackson confirmed to NBA insider Peter Vecsey that he has been let go by ESPN. Jackson had two years remaining on his contract.

The move comes the same day it was reported that ESPN was finalizing Doris Burke and Doc Rivers as Mike Breen’s new partners on the network’s lead NBA broadcast team. That amounted to a demotion for Jackson, prompting reports that he could either drop down to the second broadcast team or leave the network entirely. The choice may have fallen to Jackson, who simply may have declined the chance to keep broadcasting on the B-team.

ESPN apparently did not think the chemistry between Burke and Jackson would have been good enough, even though Jackson apparently had some fans within ESPN. He has still looked into a return to coaching, so he may pursue that more aggressively now.

