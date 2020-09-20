ESPN reporter Maria Taylor addresses her egregious All-NBA voting error

ESPN reporter Maria Taylor addressed her egregious All-NBA voting error via Twitter on Saturday.

The NBA on Saturday released the official voting results from all the awards. One voting result that stood out was Taylor’s All-NBA ballot.

The ESPN reporter omitted Anthony Davis from her list. She even voted for Joel Embiid and Bam Adebayo at center over Davis. That made it pretty clear that she had just flat-out forgot about the Los Angeles Lakers big man.

After receiving attention for the issue, Taylor admitted that she had made a “mistake.”

Wow it’s been a long week. But if everyone would now like to take away my voter privileges because of a CLEAR mistake. Please feel free. — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) September 19, 2020

The rest of Taylor’s ballot made plenty of sense. Here is what she had:

1st team: James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic

2nd Team: Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid

3rd Team: Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Khris Middleton, Pascal Siakam and Bam Adebayo

Leaving Davis off seemed like a clear oversight, because there is no way she would have Adebayo ahead of him otherwise.

