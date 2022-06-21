Andrew Wiggins’ father called out ESPN reporter after Warriors’ title win

Andrew Wiggins’ father apparently has the memory of an elephant.

In a recent episode of his “The Lowe Post” podcast, Zach Lowe of ESPN shared that Wiggins’ father Mitchell called him out face-to-face after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA title.

“Mitchell Wiggins came up to me … after [Game 6 of the Finals], saying, ‘Are you gonna start writer nicer things about my boy now?'” said Lowe.

Mitchell, himself a former NBA player who played six years in the league, appears to be referring to what Lowe had written about Andrew in the past. While Lowe wrote in early 2017 that he was “still betting big on [Andrew’s] long-term success,” Lowe did have multiple moments since then blasting Andrew’s effort.

Those criticisms may have been true at the time, especially for a former No. 1 pick. But they seem pretty dated now with Andrew’s impressive playoff display this year. He was essentially the Robin to Steph Curry’s Batman, providing a colossal contribution to Golden State’s title with lockdown defense on Jayson Tatum to go along with timely buckets and boards, seemingly whenever the Warriors needed them the most.

As for Lowe, he is probably used to this kind of treatment. Just over a year ago, Lowe even got cursed out by a much more prominent NBA figure.