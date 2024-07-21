 Skip to main content
Evan Mobley gets massive contract extension from Cavaliers

July 20, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Evan Mobley looking on

Nov 19, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) stands on the court in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers have fully committed to their prized big man Evan Mobley.

On Saturday, news broke that Mobley has agreed to a five-year, $224 million extension with the Cavaliers. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the amount is for the rookie maximum and has built-in incentives that could bump the dollar figure to $269 million.

Mobley’s extension comes just weeks after the Cavaliers locked up All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to a shiny, new extension.

Mobley averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game last season.

In his three years with the Cavaliers, Mobley has proven himself to be a defensive force capable of guarding multiple positions. But the 6’11” forward has yet to develop into a difference-maker on the offensive end of the floor. Cleveland is likely banking on Mobley taking a leap in that area in the years to come.

The Cavaliers may not be done making moves just yet. Cleveland has recently been linked to a former All-Star that just can’t seem to find a home this offseason.

Cleveland CavaliersEvan Mobley
Sports News Minute Podcast
