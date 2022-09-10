Ex-Laker recruiting Bronny James to USC

A former Los Angeles Laker wants to see Bronny James in the red and gold.

12-year NBA veteran Nick Young spoke with TMZ Sports this week and called on Bronny, the eldest son of current Lakers star LeBron James, to attend USC for college.

“Back home!” Young said. “I went there … Plus, it’s in L.A., it’s in California. Why leave and you already out here comfortable? Dad’s here. Dad can come watch you play. Mom can watch you play.”

Young, famously nicknamed “Swaggy P,” even suggested a nickname for Bronny — “Swaggy Bronny.”

Though Young was no longer on the Lakers by the time LeBron got there, he is one of the more famous USC alums to have made it to the NBA. Young played for the Trojans for three years from 2004 to 2007 and was twice selected First Team All-Pac-10.

Of course, Bronny’s college decision probably will not be swayed one bit by what Young, who is now a celebrity boxer and once suggested that America legalize cocaine, has to say. But USC is less than 35 miles away from where Bronny currently attends high school at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth. The Trojans are also indeed among several prominent West Coast universities pursuing Bronny.