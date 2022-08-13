Report: 2 notable West Coast schools pursuing Bronny James

Bronny James will likely have some strong options for college right in his own backyard.

Paul Giancardi of ESPN reported this week that Bronny, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is being pursued by two prominent West Coast schools — UCLA and USC. Giancardi also mentions Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon as other colleges eyeing the 17-year-old Bronny.

A four-star recruit in the 2023 class, Bronny has been linked to other schools in recent months as well, mostly on the East Coast.

Bronny and his family live in the Los Angeles area, where Bronny attends Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth with his younger brother Bryce. UCLA and USC, both just a stone’s throw away, are the two powerhouse schools of the region, especially UCLA when it comes to basketball.

We know LeBron is still under contract for one more season with the Lakers (and may stay with them beyond that). If Bronny would like to stay in the L.A. area too, he should have some excellent programs to choose from (though there may be a big dark horse lurking for Bronny’s services).