Video: Jae Crowder had great reaction to LeBron James complaining about foul

Jae Crowder had a great reaction to LeBron James complaining about a foul late in Game 4 on Sunday.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 100-92 to tie the series at two. With about five minutes left in the game, the Suns were leading 91-77. James drove to the basket and got pulled down by his shoulders by Crowder, who got called for a foul.

James asked the referees to review the play, which led to a great reaction from Crowder:

See me later pic.twitter.com/QuQUqIVzCE — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 30, 2021

Crowder wasn’t having any of it. He has been getting into it with the Lakers all series, to the point that Lakers fans have made him a target. He even got ejected at the end of Game 3. But on Sunday, his Suns got the win to even the series.