Ex-LeBron James coach reportedly lands new job

Several years after his partnership with LeBron James, one former coach has gotten a prominent new position.

Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has rejoined Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv as an advisor, the club announced on Wednesday. He will officially serve as chairman of the professional committee and external consultant.

Blatt had a highly successful career as head coach of Maccabi from 2001 to 2003 and then again from 2010 to 2014. He guided the team to five Israeli Super League titles as well as a EuroLeague championship in 2014. Blatt then became the head coach for James and the Cavaliers in 2014, leading them to an NBA Finals appearance before being fired in the middle of his second season. He had an overall record of 83-40 (.675) with the Cavs.

In recent years, Blatt had also landed a job with another notable NBA team. Now he returns in a consulting capacity to the club where he enjoyed the greatest success of his basketball career.