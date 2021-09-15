Dennis Schroder cracks joke about botching his contract

Few NBA free agents this offseason received more mockery than Dennis Schroder, but he at least seems to have a sense of humor about it.

Schroder infamously turned down a four-year, $84 million offer from the Los Angeles Lakers, believing he was worth more than that on the open market. That backfired horrendously when the interest didn’t materialize, apparently to his shock, and he was forced to sign a one-year deal worth $5.9 million with Boston.

On Wednesday, though, Schroder was willing to see the humor in the situation. On his Instagram, he offered fans the chance to share their best joke about his free agency misadventure, even including a hilarious picture of himself out on the street — albeit surrounded by expensive cars and bags.

Schroder’s going to be a meme no matter what. He might as well own it at this point.

The veteran point guard will have the chance to rebuild his value with the Celtics and test the market again next offseason. The good news? He has the support of the people who matter. And there’s nothing wrong with a little humor at one’s own expense.