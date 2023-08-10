Ex-LeBron James Lakers teammate drops Klutch Sports

No longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, one veteran NBA player is now no longer with Klutch Sports either.

Octagon announced this week that they are now representing ex-Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn. The 28-year-old Nunn was previously represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, the agency that represents numerous Lakers players (including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and several others).

Nunn joined Klutch in 2021, shortly after signing a two-year, $10 million deal with the Lakers. He missed all of the first year due to a knee injury and played in just 39 games in the second year (averaging 6.9 points per game) before being traded at the deadline to the Washington Wizards in the Rui Hachimura deal. Nunn is still currently unsigned over a month into the official NBA offseason.

Klutch Sports has done very well this summer in securing humongous deals for their biggest-name clients. But when it comes to lower-tier players like Nunn, Klutch does not have nearly as strong of a track record.