Rich Paul’s attorneys respond to Nerlens Noel accusation

Nerlens Noel filed a lawsuit against his former agent Rich Paul earlier this year, and Paul has formally responded.

Noel is seeking $58 million after he says he received some poor and extremely costly advice from Paul. Noel says Paul was responsible for the center turning down a four-year, $70 million contract offer from the Dallas Mavericks back in 2017. In a court filing on Monday, Paul’s attorneys denied that and other claims made by Noel.

Rich Paul's attorneys responded to Nerlens Noel's lawsuit today in a motion to dismiss: "Noel’s irresponsible actions have no legitimate purpose, and are presumably a publicity stunt and/or designed to burden and inconvenience Paul and (Klutch Sports Group)." — Diamond Leung (@diamond83) October 19, 2021

Noel says Paul advised him to turn down the $70 million contract and told him he deserves a max deal. Noel eventually signed a two-year, $3.75 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of the 2018-19 season. In addition to giving him bad advice, Noel also claims Paul ignored teams that expressed interest in signing his former client. You can read the full details of the lawsuit here.

Winning the lawsuit is a long shot for Noel, but it’s possible he and the NBA Players Association could come to some sort of settlement. Noel and one former NBA star have beefed on Twitter over the allegations.