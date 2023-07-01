 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 30, 2023

LeBron James brags about Rich Paul amid big NBA free agent deals

June 30, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
LeBron James looking on

Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is hyping up his right-hand man.

James’ agent, the famous Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, was on an absolute heater during Day 1 of NBA free agency on Friday. In the span of just a few hours, Paul secured nine-figure deals for Draymond Green (four years, $100 million to return to the Golden State Warriors), Jerami Grant (five years, $160 milion to return to the Portland Trail Blazers), and Fred VanVleet (three years, $130 million to join the Houston Rockets).

Some of the deals that Paul brokered were so exorbitant that they even sparked strong reactions on social media.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James did some bragging about Paul amid his big day.

“And y’all still wanna question is Rich Paul is the H.I.M.,” James wrote in a tweet. “It says a lot about you if you not feeling us. I told him less is more it’s plenty of us.”

Paul, a close friend of James and member of his inner circle, has personally represented James for over a decade. He formed Klutch Sports in 2012 and has worked in tandem with James to make Klutch one of the biggest forces in professional sports today.

Granted, Paul and Klutch have been accused of allegedly mismanaging their lower-tier NBA clients. But at least when it comes to the biggest names on their roster, there is no doubt that Paul and Klutch deliver the results.

Article Tags

Klutch SportsLeBron JamesRich Paul
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus