LeBron James brags about Rich Paul amid big NBA free agent deals

LeBron James is hyping up his right-hand man.

James’ agent, the famous Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, was on an absolute heater during Day 1 of NBA free agency on Friday. In the span of just a few hours, Paul secured nine-figure deals for Draymond Green (four years, $100 million to return to the Golden State Warriors), Jerami Grant (five years, $160 milion to return to the Portland Trail Blazers), and Fred VanVleet (three years, $130 million to join the Houston Rockets).

Some of the deals that Paul brokered were so exorbitant that they even sparked strong reactions on social media.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James did some bragging about Paul amid his big day.

“And y’all still wanna question is Rich Paul is the H.I.M.,” James wrote in a tweet. “It says a lot about you if you not feeling us. I told him less is more it’s plenty of us.”

And y'all still wanna question is Rich Paul is the H.I.M. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. It says a lot about you if you not feeling us. I told him less is more it's plenty of us — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 1, 2023

Paul, a close friend of James and member of his inner circle, has personally represented James for over a decade. He formed Klutch Sports in 2012 and has worked in tandem with James to make Klutch one of the biggest forces in professional sports today.

Granted, Paul and Klutch have been accused of allegedly mismanaging their lower-tier NBA clients. But at least when it comes to the biggest names on their roster, there is no doubt that Paul and Klutch deliver the results.