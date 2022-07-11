Ex-LeBron James teammate explains in viral video why LeBron is not the GOAT

For one retired NBA great, LeBron James may have been his teammate but is certainly not his GOAT.

Hall of Fame sharpshooter Ray Allen was the subject of a viral video this weekend. In the video, Allen gave a counterargument to a young fan who said that James is the greatest player of all-time.

“Is he a great free-throw shooter?” Allen asked about James. “Is he a great three-point shooter? Is he a great dribbler?

“So you’re saying [LeBron is] the GOAT and he ain’t even the greatest in all them categories,” Allen went on. “Think about it.”

Here is the video, originally posted by @appleheadweeks on Twitter.

Ray Allen out here schooling my youngin! @TyriekWeeks Told ya😉🤣 pic.twitter.com/6ssn0Ed1XL — KI (@appleheadweeks) July 10, 2022

While James’ name wasn’t specifically mentioned in the clip, Tyriek Weeks, who appears to be the youngster in the video, shared the moment on TikTok with the caption, “Ray Allen on why LeBron isn’t the GOAT.”

Allen’s logic seems a bit arbitrary though. Players such as Steph Curry, Larry Bird, and Kevin Durant might satisfy that definition of being the GOAT. But neither Michael Jordan (at least when it comes to three-point shooting and arguably dribbling) nor Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would meet Allen’s criteria either. Those are the two players most commonly mentioned in GOAT debates along with James.

Still, that is Allen’s personal opinion, and it probably isn’t meant as a knock on James, whom Allen played two seasons with on the Miami Heat from 2012 to 2014. After all, another of James’ other former Heat teammates does not think that he is the GOAT either.

H/T NBA Reddit