Controversial ex-Mavs executive throws shade at team over Kyrie Irving trade

February 6, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Kyrie Irving looks on during a game

Mar 15, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

One prominent former Dallas Mavericks figure does not appear to be a fan of the Kyrie Irving acquisition.

The Mavs landed the mercurial eight-time All-Star Irving in a blockbuster trade over the weekend with the Brooklyn Nets. In a tweet on Sunday night, ex-Dallas executive Haralabos Voulgaris threw some apparent shade at the team over the move.

“He’ll be 31 in March,” Voulgaris wrote of Irving.

Here is a screenshot of the tweet (which has since been deleted).

Voulgaris then went on to give more thoughts on the Irving trade. He called it “high risk move” but said that it would be “fun to watch.” When asked by a Twitter user if he himself would have done the move if he still worked in the Mavs front office, Voulgaris replied, “Definitely not.”

After initially being hired by the Mavs as their director of quantitative research and development in 2018, Voulgaris slowly grew in power and influence in the Dallas front office. By 2021, Voulgaris was seen as a right-hand man of sorts to team owner Mark Cuban with a level of clout that even reportedly angered star player Luka Doncic. But Voulgaris was eventually let go by the Mavs before the 2021-22 season, shortly after they parted ways with head coach Rick Carlisle and GM Donnie Nelson as well.

Voulgaris’ personal history aside though, he raises many good points. Irving will be the most ball-dominant player that Doncic has ever played with in the NBA, and the pairing of the two stars will not be very viable defensively (especially since top wing defender Dorian Finney-Smith went to Brooklyn in the trade). There is also some risk that Irving walks after the season.

