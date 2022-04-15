Ex-NBA 7-footer makes his debut as pro wrestler

Andre the Giant, The Great Khali, The Big Show … Satnam Singh?

Singh, the one-time draft pick of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, debuted as a pro wrestler this week for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). The 7-foot-2 Singh had a grand entrance during the latest episode of “Dynamite” and knocked the stuffing out of Samoa Joe. Take a look.

.@SamoaJoe's victory celebration is cut short by the TV debut of Satnam Singh @hellosatnam here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dlXYNyRKv0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

The 26-year-old Singh was a second-round draft pick by the Mavs in 2015 (No. 52 overall). He was the first Indian-born player to be drafted into the NBA. While Singh never actually played for the Mavs, he got some decent run for a couple of years on their Summer League and G League teams.

Singh is definitely one of the taller pro wrestlers you will ever see. WWE’s Omos, who stands 7-foot-3, is the only active wrestler standing taller. Late wrestling stars Jorge Gonzalez (a.k.a. Giant Gonzalez), who was 7-foot-7, and Andre the Giant, who stood 7-foot-4, were also among those taller. Other gigantic former NBA players have competed in All Elite Wrestling matches also, but those have just been cameo appearances.

When Dallas drafted Singh in 2015, there was talk that it was just done for marketing reasons. Now Singh is marketing himself in a different way by becoming a pro wrestler.