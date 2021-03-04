 Skip to main content
Video: Shaq gets hit with chair, breaks table in AEW match

March 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Shaq wrestling table

Shaq is known to branch out well beyond the basketball world. The Basketball Hall of Famer has frequently found himself involved in the world of wrestling. His latest foray has been into All Elite Wrestling, where on Wednesday he had his first match.

Shaq teamed with Jade Cargill in a mixed tag against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday’s episode of “Dynamite.”

He dished out some punishment, but also took a bit too. He got hit with a chair and also broke a table:

When Shaq does something, he really goes in and doesn’t hold back.

This match was the culmination of something that had been in the works for months.

In August, Shaq, who serves as an NBA analyst for TNT, signed a new contract with Turner Media. Through the deal, he negotiated to take part in some wrestling matches for AEW, which also airs on TNT. Shaq began picking a fight with Rhodes, which ultimately led to Wednesday’s match.

