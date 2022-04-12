Mark Jackson could get another shot as NBA coach?

It has been nearly a decade now since Mark Jackson last coached in the NBA, but it may not be too late for him to pull a Tony LaRussa.

The former Golden State Warriors coach Jackson was mentioned by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday as a person expected to be considered for the Sacramento Kings head coaching vacancy. The Kings are looking for a new coach after deciding not to bring back interim coach Alvin Gentry.

The 57-year-old Jackson has maintained that he would still like to coach in the NBA. However, several years have passed since Jackson was actually mentioned in connection with a job. The last time appears to have been in 2019 with this notable team.

Jackson coached the Warriors from 2011 to 2014 and led them from 23 wins and the lottery to 51 wins and the playoffs within two seasons. He was fired after his third season with the team however, and unsavory details emerged afterwards about his time in Golden State.

Since then, Jackson has become entrenched as a mainstay in ESPN’s NBA broadcast booth along with Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy. While several other candidates are also expected to draw consideration, a job with the cartoonish Kings may pose Jackson’s best chance of getting back in the league again.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports