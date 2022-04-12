Report: LeBron James ‘very enthused’ about 1 Lakers coaching candidate

The Los Angeles Lakers will likely seek input from LeBron James at some point while searching for a new head coach, and it sounds like the four-time MVP is ready to endorse one particular candidate.

Sources told Sam Amick of The Athletic that James would be “very enthused” by the idea of the Lakers hiring Mark Jackson.

Amick notes that James would have preferred for the Lakers to hire Tyronn Lue back in 2019, but they went with Frank Vogel instead. It is unclear how much weight they will put into LeBron’s opinion this time around.

The Lakers are expected to conduct a wide-ranging search for their next head coach. They are likely to prioritize candidates with previous NBA coaching experience, which Jackson has. Though, the 57-year-old has not been a head coach in the league in nearly a decade.

Jackson coached the Golden State Warriors from 2011 to 2014 and led them from 23 wins and the lottery to 51 wins and the playoffs within two seasons. He was fired after his third season with the team however, and unsavory details emerged afterwards about his time in Golden State.

A report this week claimed the Lakers may be eyeing a specific ex-NBA champion for their head coaching vacancy. It remains to be seen if they will be able to hire him. If Jackson has LeBron’s endorsement, he will certainly be a name to watch.

Photo: Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports