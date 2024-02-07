The expected NBA Slam Dunk contest field revealed

It looks like the field for the NBA Slam Dunk Contest has been set.

The four expected contestants for this year’s event are defending champion Mac McClung, Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and New York Knicks rookie Jacob Toppin.

Reporter Shams Charania on Tuesday shared the news regarding the Dunk Contest field:

Sources: The NBA’s likely Slam Dunk Contest participants at All-Star Weekend: Mac McClung, Jaylen Brown, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jacob Toppin. 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/P474qRHULz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2024

The Dunk Contest has lacked star power in recent years, but the anticipated participation of Brown marks a change. The last proper All-Star to participate in the Dunk Contest was Victor Oladipo in 2018.

McClung electrified the contest last year and will be back to put on a show. He has won the Ballislife All-American Game Slam Dunk Contest in addition to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, and is known for his aerial displays. Both Toppin and Jaquez are known for their hustling and some of their play above the rim, which should make for a fun field.

The Slam Dunk Contest is scheduled to take place on Saturday night Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium during All-Star Weekend.