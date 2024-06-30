Report reveals expected outcome for James Harden’s free agency

Less than seven months after landing back in his home state, James Harden does not seem inclined to leave just yet.

LA Clippers beat writer Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reported this weekend on the former MVP guard Harden’s expected free-agent outcome. While he notes that Harden and the Clippers have been free to negotiate a new deal ever since the NBA Finals ended on June 17, Azarly reports it is still widely expected that Harden will return to the Clippers in free agency. Azarly adds that Harden has enjoyed his time in Southern California thus far and that it is believed Harden will re-sign with the Clippers on a three-year deal, thus aligning him with the new contract extension of fellow star Kawhi Leonard.

Harden, now 34, arrived on the Clippers last November in a midseason trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. While Harden’s offensive game ran hot and cold (and while the Clippers got bounced in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks thanks to an injury to Leonard), he is still about as must-keep for the Clippers as they come. Harden averaged 16.6 points and 8.5 assists per game in L.A. last season on dependable 43/38/88 shooting splits. Harden’s ability to handle the lion’s share of the ball-handling duties is also a very important asset for the Clippers to have alongside Leonard.

Of course, the bigger issue for the Clippers right now is what will happen with Paul George’s free agency. Harden might not ultimately re-sign with the Clippers until they figure out just how much money they have to work with once the George situation is resolved. For now, it looks like the nine-time All-Star George is moving even closer to a possible departure.