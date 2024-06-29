Trae Young-to-Lakers trade now seen as unlikely for one notable reason

The Los Angeles Lakers may have to move on from the Atlanta Hawks as a potential trade partner.

In his latest YouTube video, Lakers beat writer Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young is now seen as unlikely to be traded to the Lakers, in part because of his recent change in representation.

“Trae Young is less likely to end up with the Lakers, in part due to his switch from Klutch Sports to CAA,” said Buha.

The former All-NBA selection Young was previously represented by Klutch Sports. The Lakers are a major stronghold for Klutch Sports and their CEO Rich Paul as they represent LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and many other players on that roster. But Young made the switch to CAA (Creative Arts Agency) last month. CAA is a major rival of Klutch, which even recently spawned a notable feud (though that seems to be resolved now).

Young has been linked to the Lakers in trade rumors for over a year now, especially since the Lakers are in serious need of a swing for the fences. But it now looks like the Hawks will build around Young (as well as No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher) after trading away Dejounte Murray to a Western Conference team this week. Young’s recent move away from Klutch Sports might only make it harder for the Lakers to pursue him as well.