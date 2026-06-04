Expected timeline for a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade is revealed

The long, drawn-out Giannis Antetokounmpo saga may still be at least another week or two away from ending.

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to wait until the end of the playoffs before trading away their superstar forward Antetokounmpo, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Wednesday. Jackson notes that Milwaukee would like to see if either of the NBA Finals teams (or any other teams for that matter) emerge as suitors.

This year’s NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks will be tipping off on Wednesday night. If the series goes the full seven games, it would last all the way until June 19 (with June 10 set as the earliest possible finish if there is a sweep either way).

Meanwhile, the NBA Draft is scheduled for later this month on June 23-24. Thus, Antetokounmpo’s future may be resolved in a matter of weeks here rather than days.

The former MVP Antetokounmpo, 31, will be entering his final guaranteed year under contract next season at $58.5 million. That means that the time may be ripe for the Bucks to finally trade him, especially given how immensely unhappy Antetokounmpo has been with the team in recent months.

We learned earlier this week that there are now at least five teams that appear to be out of the Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes. But it sounds like Milwaukee will be taking their time to see if any new suitors jump in to potentially expand the race again.