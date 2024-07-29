Fan had hilarious sign trolling Team USA women over Caitlin Clark decision

An opposing fan had a hilarious way of trolling the U.S. women’s basketball team at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Monday.

Prior to tip-off of Team USA’s game against Japan, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area shared a video that showed a fan of the Japanese women’s team holding a sign that read, “You need Caitlin Clark to beat us.”

Team USA 👀 a sign that reads, “You need Caitlin Clark to beat us.” USA-Japan tipping off shortly. pic.twitter.com/ymyJ6mSuXQ — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) July 29, 2024

While the sign was hilarious, the message turned out to be false. The U.S. cruised to an easy 102-76 win in their first game of the group stage.

Team USA has faced a lot of criticism for leaving Clark off the roster in Paris. Many people feel that the former Iowa star did not make the team because some of her WNBA peers have been jealous of all the attention she has received this season. South Carolina head coach head coach Dawn Staley, who was on the selection committee for the team, said that is not the case but made a crazy claim about why Clark was snubbed.

The U.S. women’s basketball team has won seven straight Olympic gold medals and not lost a game since 1992, so they probably don’t need Clark for anything. That does not make the snub any less petty.