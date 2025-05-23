Larry Brown Sports

Fans said the same thing about Caitlin Clark’s pregame outfit

Caitlin Clark drew attention for the outfit she wore to her Indiana Fever’s game on Thursday, which had everyone saying the same thing.

Clark was recorded wearing a beige skirt, short red top, and beige trench coat while walking in to State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., for her Fever’s game against the Atlanta Dream.

Fans commented that the outfit made her look like a State Farm insurance employee.

Of course, the observation from the fans was spot-on, and Clark’s outfit was intentional. It seemed to be done in conjunction with a new State Farm commercial featuring Clark that was released on Wednesday.

So Clark dresses in a State Farm outfit for a game at State Farm Arena, and a commercial featuring her promoting State Farm was released a day before. That’s what we call a good, coordinated campaign activation.

But could Clark have looked any more uncomfortable while walking into the arena?

The game was the Fever’s third of the season and second since Clark’s publicized incident with Angel Reese.

