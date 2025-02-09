 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 9, 2025

Everyone said the same thing about Mavericks owner’s Luka Doncic comments

February 9, 2025
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

Dallas MavericksLuka DoncicPatrick DumontShaqShaquille O'Neal
Luka Doncic holds the ball

Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) brings the ball up court against the LA Clippers during the first quarter during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone was saying the same thing about the comments made by Dallas Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont regarding the Luka Doncic trade.

Dumont spoke with “The Dallas Morning News'” Brad Townsend for a story that was published on Sunday. In his interview, Dumont was adamant that the Mavs had traded Doncic because of deficiencies in his work ethic.

“In my mind the way teams win is by focus, by having the right character, by having the right culture, and having the right dedication to work as hard as possible to create a championship-winning outcome,” Dumont said. “And if you’re not doing that, you’re going to lose.”

Dumont added more.

“If you look at the greats in the league, the people you and I grew up with — Jordan, Bird, Kobe, Shaq — they worked really hard, every day, with a singular focus to win. And if you don’t have that, it doesn’t work. And if you don’t have that, you shouldn’t be part of the Dallas Mavericks,” Dumont said.

Dumont punctuated his statement by saying, “if you want to take a vacation, don’t do it with us.”

The part of Dumont’s comments that had fans going nuts was him citing Shaquille O’Neal as an example of a player with a great work ethic. O’Neal was notorious for not being a hard worker.

Shaq openly had said that he did not work hard in practice.

Dumont citing Shaq only confirmed to fans their worst suspicions: he doesn’t know basketball. If he did, he wouldn’t have cited Shaq, and he wouldn’t have traded Doncic.