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Fans loved Jalen Brunson’s classy gesture moments after beating Spurs in Game 5

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Knicks star Jalen Brunson walking to shake Spurs coach Mitch Johnson's hand after Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Jalen Brunson was all class even on the NBA’s grandest stage.

The New York Knicks star was the driving force Saturday behind his team’s Game 5 comeback to win the NBA Finals. Brunson went off for 45 points — nearly half his team’s scoring output — in a thrilling 94-90 contest at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

But with the spotlight shining bright on him during the crowning moment of his career, Brunson remained an exemplar of sportsmanship. As the final buzzer sounded, the 3-time All-Star walked right up to San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson and calmly shook his hand.

Brunson’s classy gesture drew rave reviews from fans on social media.

Brunson looked borderline stoic as he met Johnson on the sidelines. That changed the moment he turned around and saw his dad, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, ready to celebrate with him.

“I was good,” Brunson told reporters about containing his emotions at first. “The final buzzer, I walked right to halfcourt, shook Mitch Johnson’s hand. And then turned around, my dad was right there, felt emotional from that point on.”

Brunson’s gesture drew the opposite reaction compared to Victor Wembanyama’s first instinct after Game 5. The Frenchman made a beeline for the tunnel without congratulating a single one of his opponents.

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