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Fans slammed Victor Wembanyama for his disrespectful move after losing Game 5

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Victor Wembanyama walking to the Spurs' locker room after losing Game 5 of the NBA Finals to the Knicks

Fans were not happy with Victor Wembanyama seemingly acting like a sore loser after fumbling away the NBA Finals at home.

The San Antonio Spurs star immediately walked off the floor Saturday once the final buzzer sounded at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Wembanyama did not stick around to congratulate the New York Knicks once their celebration began following their 94-90 road victory in Game 5.

Wemby was already in the tunnel headed to the Spurs’ locker room just seconds after he missed the final shot of the NBA Finals — an inconsequential three-point shot that ended up hitting off the backboard.

Several fans slammed Wembanyama for his lack of sportsmanship at the end of Game 5.

In a battle between contrasting star players, Brunson completely outclassed Wembanyama in Game 5.

The Knicks guard poured in 45 points on 14/27 shooting to power New York’s offense all game long. The Spurs giant tallied 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 blocks, but could not get into an offensive rhythm throughout the game.

Dylan Harper was San Antonio’s leading scorer off the bench with 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists on a 10/19 clip.

Wembanyama entered Game 5 sounding confident despite the Spurs consistently squandering late leads in three of the first four games of the NBA Finals.

After a fourth championship-round meltdown on Saturday, Wembanyama was in no mood to give Brunson the handshake he deserved.

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