Fans already have great nickname for Damian Lillard-Giannis Antetokounmpo tandem

September 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
Giannis Antetokounmpo warming up

Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Fans already have a great nickname for the Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo tandem.

The Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday acquired Lillard from Portland in a 3-team trade. It didn’t take fans long to find a great nickname for the duo. They’re calling them “Freak Time.”

The nickname is obvious. Lillard’s nickname is “Dame Time” and Giannis is often called “The Greek Freak.” Combining them together makes it “Freak Time.”

It’s easily our favorite new superteam nickname since “Lob City.” Of course, Lillard and Antetokounmpo are hoping to achieve the levels of success the Clippers were unable to reach.

