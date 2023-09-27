Fans already have great nickname for Damian Lillard-Giannis Antetokounmpo tandem

Fans already have a great nickname for the Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo tandem.

The Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday acquired Lillard from Portland in a 3-team trade. It didn’t take fans long to find a great nickname for the duo. They’re calling them “Freak Time.”

Greek Freak & Dame time joining forces to become “Freak Time” (pause I’m aight) 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Qd9FwKQeAg — Brickeloden presents.. Jamal That (@BrickHerDown) September 27, 2023

there duo name should be called “Freak Time” pic.twitter.com/OlSAXXIcqk — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) September 27, 2023

ready for Freak Time! pic.twitter.com/HWMMC5WPDv — They Call Me Big Ali🌹 (@sarobali) September 27, 2023

they calling giannis and dame freak time dude — k (@kurtoart) September 27, 2023

The nickname is obvious. Lillard’s nickname is “Dame Time” and Giannis is often called “The Greek Freak.” Combining them together makes it “Freak Time.”

It’s easily our favorite new superteam nickname since “Lob City.” Of course, Lillard and Antetokounmpo are hoping to achieve the levels of success the Clippers were unable to reach.