Fans said the same thing after unexpected NBA player goes off for another 40-point game

The basketball gods have continued to torture the Dallas Mavericks and their fans ever since the Luka Doncic trade. On Monday night, the fan base was dealt another healthy dose of pain.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes, whom the Mavs traded last month, went off for 46 points in a 144-137 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Grimes gave the undermanned Sixers a fighting chance against a Rockets team that had entered Monday on a six-game winning streak.

Grimes also grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds to go along with 4 assists and 2 steals, giving him a stat line only Joel Embiid has ever matched in 76ers franchise history. Grimes was hitting triples with the confidence of Stephen Curry.

Quentin Grimes giving an interview

It was the second 40-point game of Grimes’ career. The first came earlier this month when Grimes had the internet buzzing over his 44-point night against the Golden State Warriors.

Fans were quick to roast the Mavericks and general manager Nico Harrison for trading away a potential star, compounding what Dallas had already done with Doncic.

Dallas traded Grimes to Philadelphia before the trade deadline in exchange for a then-injured Caleb Martin.

Grimes has averaged 21.4 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17 games with the 76ers. In comparison, Martin has only scored 23 points total in his five games with the Mavericks.

