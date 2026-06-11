Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, , ,

Fans all said the same thing after Knicks got embarrassed in first half of Game 4

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
The IST court of the New York Knicks
Nov 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; General view of the in-season tournament court logo during warmups before a game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks took a historic beating in the first half of Game 4, and neutral observers believed they deserved it.

The San Antonio Spurs pulverized the Knicks in the first half of Wednesday’s NBA Finals clash at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The home team was outscored 76-49 in an all-time offensive performance by the visitors.

The Spurs’ point total was the third-highest in a first half in NBA Finals history. San Antonio did it with 14 made threes, breaking the record for most triples in an NBA Finals half.

Several fans chimed in on social media, calling the result a form of karmic justice against the Knicks fan base. Many pointed to clips of Knicks fans beating and berating innocent Spurs fans after San Antonio’s Game 3 win.

While the basketball gods may have had something to do with San Antonio’s lucky shooting, the Spurs also played an extremely disciplined game.

The Spurs did not commit a single turnover until midway through the second quarter, when their lead had already ballooned to nearly 30 points.

It didn’t help that Wembanyama seemed to be getting into the Knicks’ heads.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App