Fans all said the same thing after Knicks got embarrassed in first half of Game 4

The New York Knicks took a historic beating in the first half of Game 4, and neutral observers believed they deserved it.

The San Antonio Spurs pulverized the Knicks in the first half of Wednesday’s NBA Finals clash at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The home team was outscored 76-49 in an all-time offensive performance by the visitors.

The Spurs’ point total was the third-highest in a first half in NBA Finals history. San Antonio did it with 14 made threes, breaking the record for most triples in an NBA Finals half.

The Spurs just had the 3rd most points in the first half of a Finals game EVER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/K6uSkNYOMg — Real App (@realapp) June 11, 2026

Several fans chimed in on social media, calling the result a form of karmic justice against the Knicks fan base. Many pointed to clips of Knicks fans beating and berating innocent Spurs fans after San Antonio’s Game 3 win.

Is this Karma for the Knicks? pic.twitter.com/CmeV74c34K — Hoops (@Hoopss) June 11, 2026

Karma real . Basketball gods real too ….. Knicks not winning ts nomo . https://t.co/BV3vEwyy5n — Baba Yaga 🕴🏾 (@ronniesanders_1) June 11, 2026

Karma. Knicks fans are experiencing it in real time. #Spursin6 https://t.co/a71zK1wh9o — NCSportsTakes (@NCSportsTakes) June 11, 2026

Karma is real Knicks fans https://t.co/MMAvmE5evH — Gage (@1234_shaming) June 11, 2026

While the basketball gods may have had something to do with San Antonio’s lucky shooting, the Spurs also played an extremely disciplined game.

The Spurs did not commit a single turnover until midway through the second quarter, when their lead had already ballooned to nearly 30 points.

It didn’t help that Wembanyama seemed to be getting into the Knicks’ heads.