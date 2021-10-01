Fans want Dwight Howard to change his jersey number for interesting reason

NBA fans would like Dwight Howard to change his jersey number, and it’s for an interesting reason.

The Los Angeles Lakers completely remade their roster over the offseason. They only have three returning players from last season: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker.

What’s interesting about the team is how low all the jersey numbers are for their players. They went old school and pretty much have every number from 0-12.

The Lakers jersey numbers: 0 — Westbrook

1 — Ariza

2 — Ellington

3 — AD

4 — Rondo

5 — THT

6 — LeBron

7 — Melo

9 — Baze

10 — DeAndre

11 — Monk

12 — Nunn

39 — Dwight This HAS to be the lowest jersey number combination for a team in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/mnhCCgt3l0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 28, 2021

As you can see, the one outlier is Howard. His number 39 completely throws off the nice sequence the Lakers have.

Some would suggest Howard switch to No. 8, but that is out of the question because it’s retired for the late Kobe Bryant. Double zero would probably make the most sense for Howard. Also consider that No. 13 is retired for Wilt Chamberlain too, which makes double zero fit even more.

Nearly 36, Howard is excited to be back with the Lakers. He wanted to play for them last season and was very disappointed over how things went down.