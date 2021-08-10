Report: Dwight Howard was ‘sorely disappointed’ over Lakers issue last year

Dwight Howard is back with the Los Angeles Lakers after a season with the Philadelphia 76ers last year. If he had his way, he would have never left them last year.

Howard was close to re-signing with the Lakers last year. In fact, he even made an announcement that he was re-signing with the team. Then he had to backtrack and share an hour later that he was joining the Sixers in free agency.

What happened is the Lakers ended up locking up big men Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell instead, which left no spot for Howard.

Southern California News Group’s Kyle Goon reports that Howard was “sorely disappointed” by the situation.

“He deleted the tweet, and a person with knowledge of Howard’s reaction told Southern California News Group at the time that he was sorely disappointed with an apparent miscommunication with the team. He signed with Philadelphia instead,” Goon wrote.

Not only was Howard disappointed, but he was also likely embarrassed for the public to see that happen. It’s all good now though, as Howard is back. The 35-year-old center is set to make $2.6 million with the Lakers next season. It must have felt good for Howard to be recruited to the team this time around.

