Indiana Fever player fires back at Jason Whitlock’s comment about her

Jason Whitlock is drawing the ire this week of an Indiana Fever player.

The Fever played on Sunday against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash. Indiana won by a final score of 78-74 to improve to 17-12 on the season.

During the game, veteran sports personality Jason Whitlock made a seemingly unprompted comment about the appearance of Fever guard Aari McDonald. Whitlock suggested that McDonald was wearing a wig and said that it “looks crazy.”

“Any female WNBA fans give me an opinion on Aari McDonalds wig?” wrote Whitlock on X. “Looks crazy to me. But I’m no expert.”

Any female WNBA fans give me an opinion on Aari McDonalds wig? Looks crazy to me. But I’m no expert. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 3, 2025

McDonald herself then proceeded to fire back at the post from Whitlock. She clarified that she did not actually wear a wig and called Whitlock “very lame for commenting on a woman’s appearance.”

“LOL I usually don’t respond to foolishness like this, but I couldn’t help myself this time,” McDonald wrote in a quote-post. “You’re very lame for commenting on a woman’s appearance and for your information it’s not a wig. Don’t make me get @stephenasmith. Stay blessed.”

LOL I usually don't respond to foolishness like this, but I couldn't help myself this time. You’re very lame for commenting on a woman’s appearance and for your information it’s not a wig. Don’t make me get @stephenasmith



Stay blessed https://t.co/6mFeU49hUX — Aari McDonald (@McdonaldAari2) August 3, 2025

For reference, here is a clip of McDonald from Sunday’s game that was posted by the Fever’s official X page.

Aari McDonald hits the gas and takes it all the way pic.twitter.com/a0efPOXjEB — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 3, 2025

The 26-year-old McDonald, a former No. 3 overall pick, finished Sunday’s game with nine points, four rebounds, and nine assists. She is averaging 9.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game overall this season and has been getting increased run lately in the continued absence of Caitlin Clark (groin).

As for Whitlock, formerly of FOX Sports, he has a long history of making controversial comments and sparking anger from professional athletes. Even Allen Iverson once took aim at Whitlock in a profane rant.