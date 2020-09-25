Allen Iverson appears to take aim at Jason Whitock

Jason Whitlock is no stranger to creating controversy with his takes, and it appears Allen Iverson does not think very highly of the longtime writer and TV personality’s opinion.

During an appearance on Showtime’s “All the Smoke” this week, Iverson spoke about a TV personality he despises. While he didn’t mention the person by name, he said it’s not the always-controversial Skip Bayless. Iverson said the hatred between him and this particular media member is mutual. Beware that the clip contains inappropriate language.

Allen Iverson has a message for a certain TV personality "The way you hate me, motherf*cker I hate you too…you and your daddy." ( All The Smoke) pic.twitter.com/dxNEKWrTk9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 24, 2020

It is widely assumed that Iverson was talking about Whitlock. The animosity between the two dates back to the way Whitlock covered Iverson when Iverson he was still playing in the NBA. Here are just a few examples of why Iverson may have such strong negative feelings toward Whitlock:

For those wondering who Allen Iverson was talking about in that "All The Smoke" interview going viral, this is a column Jason Whitlock wrote about AI in 2009 for FOX Sports… pic.twitter.com/CRME0tqoFM — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 24, 2020

One of many past takes from Jason Whitlock on Allen Iverson game and influence in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/F3x9Kw1pnU — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) September 24, 2020

one of the articles that whitlock wrote about iverson. “it’s perfectly suitable for americans to despise Team USA basketball, allen iverson and all the other tattooed NBA players representing our country.” pic.twitter.com/RFCqwrEfXv — andrew paredes (@shecute81) September 24, 2020

Iverson certainly isn’t Whitlock’s only enemy. As we saw recently with the exchange he had with Katie Nolan, Whitlock does some of his best work when he’s feuding with someone. That said, assuming Iverson was referring to Whitlock, he certainly seems to despise him on a very personal level.