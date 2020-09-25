 Skip to main content
Allen Iverson appears to take aim at Jason Whitock

September 25, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Allen Iverson

Jason Whitlock is no stranger to creating controversy with his takes, and it appears Allen Iverson does not think very highly of the longtime writer and TV personality’s opinion.

During an appearance on Showtime’s “All the Smoke” this week, Iverson spoke about a TV personality he despises. While he didn’t mention the person by name, he said it’s not the always-controversial Skip Bayless. Iverson said the hatred between him and this particular media member is mutual. Beware that the clip contains inappropriate language.

It is widely assumed that Iverson was talking about Whitlock. The animosity between the two dates back to the way Whitlock covered Iverson when Iverson he was still playing in the NBA. Here are just a few examples of why Iverson may have such strong negative feelings toward Whitlock:

Iverson certainly isn’t Whitlock’s only enemy. As we saw recently with the exchange he had with Katie Nolan, Whitlock does some of his best work when he’s feuding with someone. That said, assuming Iverson was referring to Whitlock, he certainly seems to despise him on a very personal level.

