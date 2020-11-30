Floyd Mayweather upset with black people for mocking Nate Robinson

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is not happy with his fellow black people for mocking Nate Robinson.

Robinson was knocked out in his professional boxing debut on Saturday night by Jake Paul (video here). Robinson was knocked out so badly that he became the subject of all kinds of jokes.

Mayweather, a retired former boxer, understands what it is like to step into the ring and thinks the jokes are uncalled for. He especially took issue with the jokes that he considered to be black-on-black crime.

“Nate, I’m proud of you and I will always stand behind all my brothers,” Mayweather wrote on Instagram. “I will never kick my brother when he’s down. It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you. We are supposed to all stand with each other through the good, bad and ugly. I’m here to uplift you and let you know we all love you and congratulate you for just making an effort.

“SIDENOTE: The times I’ve had issues with another brother is when they came at me first. I was just defending myself.”

Not only can Mayweather relate to the difficulties of stepping into the ring and risking embarrassment, but he is also heavily respected by his fellow athletes, which is likely why he felt motivated to say that.

Here is some of what Robinson faced:

My guy knocked Nate out and promoting a song then called out some other boxers lol — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 29, 2020

That was no representation of the NBA Family lol — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 29, 2020

.@paulpierce34's reaction to the Jake Paul-Nate Robinson fight pic.twitter.com/DGDIWsuN5Y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2020

Despite being mocked, Robinson actually was appreciative for the support he received.